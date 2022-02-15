Morgan Stanley Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €78.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €78.00 ($88.64) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($79.09) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.29 ($81.01).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €3.15 ($3.58) on Tuesday, reaching €61.75 ($70.17). The company had a trading volume of 5,870,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.79. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.