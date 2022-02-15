Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of Eastman Chemical worth $179,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

