Morgan Stanley Boosts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.60

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 439,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,087. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

