Morgan Stanley Boosts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.60

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of ING traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 439,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,087. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
