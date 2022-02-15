Morgan Stanley Boosts UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €19.50

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($19.32) to €19.50 ($22.16) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNCRY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of UNCRY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 86,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,071. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

