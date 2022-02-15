Morgan Stanley Buys 2,701,192 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.14% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $176,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 380,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after purchasing an additional 374,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

