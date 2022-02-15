Morgan Stanley Buys 756,950 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 756,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Enbridge worth $207,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.