Morgan Stanley Cuts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €171.20

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 146,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,366. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.