Morgan Stanley Cuts L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €395.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.75.

LRLCY stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 114,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,868. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

