Morgan Stanley Cuts Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target to $23.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Seer stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,835. The company has a market capitalization of $981.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. Seer has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Seer by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 344,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

