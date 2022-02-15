Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $171,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 45,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,849 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

