Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of McKesson worth $200,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

