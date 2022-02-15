Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Sysco worth $190,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

