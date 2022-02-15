Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 284,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of State Street worth $171,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

