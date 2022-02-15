Morgan Stanley Has $177.10 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Regions Financial worth $177,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

