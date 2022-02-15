Morgan Stanley Has $179.79 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Peloton Interactive worth $179,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

