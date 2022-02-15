Morgan Stanley Has $181.25 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 534,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Equity Residential worth $181,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.88.

Equity Residential stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

