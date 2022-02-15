Morgan Stanley Has $186.36 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $186,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

