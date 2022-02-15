Morgan Stanley Has $205.26 Million Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.99% of agilon health worth $205,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $193,858,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $177,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 630.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 921,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,456,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

Several research firms recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

NYSE:AGL opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

