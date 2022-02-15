Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Boston Scientific worth $207,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,194 shares of company stock worth $3,031,993. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

