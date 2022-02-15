Morgan Stanley Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target to €8.90

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($10.23) to €8.90 ($10.11) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$6.19 during trading on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

