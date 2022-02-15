Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $172,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,725,000 after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

