Morgan Stanley Lowers SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $18.00

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.80.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
