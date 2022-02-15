Morgan Stanley Lowers SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $18.00

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.