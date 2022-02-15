Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 4.7% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 190,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,186. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.