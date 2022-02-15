Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,829 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

