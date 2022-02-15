Morgan Stanley Purchases 99,834 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.01% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $190,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.