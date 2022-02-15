Morgan Stanley Raises Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €53.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($56.82) to €53.00 ($60.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,168. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

