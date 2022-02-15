Morgan Stanley Raises Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €122.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

VCISY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 68,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. Vinci has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

