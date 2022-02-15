Morgan Stanley Trims Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price to 1,200.00

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 183,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.