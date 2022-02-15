Morgan Stanley Trims Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price to 1,200.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 183,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

