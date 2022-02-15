Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises about 3.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

BILL traded up $4.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

