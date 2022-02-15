Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.40. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 167,076 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55.
Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)
