Mortice (LON:MORT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Shares of Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64.
About Mortice (LON:MORT)
Featured Articles
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Mortice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.