MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

MSCI has raised its dividend payment by 89.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $532.97 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $400.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

