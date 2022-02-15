MSD Partners L.P. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MSD Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. The company had a trading volume of 242,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419,975. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.