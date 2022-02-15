MSD Partners L.P. Has $5.21 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MSD Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.3% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 416,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,877,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

