MSD Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MSD Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,736 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 84,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,244. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

