MSD Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,876 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 145,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,281,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

