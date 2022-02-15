MSD Partners L.P. Sells 12,438 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MSD Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.09. 12,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

