MSD Partners L.P. Sells 21,850 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,103. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.