mStable USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $287,742.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and $287,742.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.19 or 0.99897307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00401189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

