M&T Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $14.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.93. 789,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

