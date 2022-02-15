Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 949,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $17.87.
In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 84.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.
