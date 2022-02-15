Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

MURGY opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.