My DeFi Pet Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $915,828.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.10 or 0.07170436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.89 or 0.99718771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

