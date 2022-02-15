Myriad Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $4,434.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,816,449,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars.

