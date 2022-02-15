MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Critical Analysis

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.62 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -20.84 Kidpik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 7 0 2.88 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 148.76%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Kidpik.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.