MyWish Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $955,567.50 and approximately $991.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00106380 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

