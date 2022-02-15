Nabox Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Nabox has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.52 or 0.07062457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,137.35 or 1.00182037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,538,218,435 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

