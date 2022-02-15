Naka Bodhi Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,462.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $617,357.05 and approximately $27,462.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.72 or 0.07121949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,063.67 or 1.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

