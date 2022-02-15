Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $2.14

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00004849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $31.60 million and $12,681.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.64 or 0.00770260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00219151 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

