Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,452. Nascent Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

