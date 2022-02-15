Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nascent Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,452. Nascent Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
